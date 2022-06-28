JCSU Alumna To Compete For Miss North Carolina

Miss Charlotte Jarin Simmons ’22 will be gracing the Miss North Carolina stage in February 2023 in hopes of taking home the crown. It was in 2015 that Simmons entered her first pageant: Miss Teen Charlotte. She placed fourth runner up and won Miss Photogenic. In 2022, she applied to her second-ever pageant, and was named Miss Charlotte. “When you have a title like this, you become a representative for young ladies and the city or state you represent,” said the Johnson C. Smith University alumna. “I’m excited to embark on this new journey. I have a passion for my community. It’s not only about me, but about leaving a legacy and giving back to the community.”

