JCSU And AUA College Of Medicine Establish A Partnership For Students In Medicine

By BRANDON JONES

Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) and the American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), establishing a strategic partnership designed to create expanded pathways for JCSU students to pursue careers in medicine and become practicing physicians.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to preparing the next generation of diverse medical professionals — and to addressing one of the most urgent challenges facing the healthcare system today: a growing shortage of physicians across the United States and globally. Through the partnership, qualified JCSU students will gain access to structured advising, mentorship, pre-medical guidance, academic preparation support, and direct admissions pathways into AUA’s MD program — including three key benefits:

Immediate Admission into AUA’s College of Medicine

$10,000 Grant available to eligible students

Accelerated Admissions Timeline for a streamlined path from undergraduate study to medical school

“This partnership reflects a shared vision to empower talented students with the resources and opportunities they need to become physicians and healthcare leaders,” said Dr. Allen Simmons, Vice President of Partnerships and Enrollment at AUA College of Medicine. “HBCUs have long played a critical role in producing highly capable professionals who serve communities across the nation. By working together with Johnson C. Smith University, we are strengthening a pathway that will help more students realize their dream of becoming medical doctors.”

JCSU Provost and Chief Academic and Research Officer Dr. Patrick Martin echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the partnership’s broader impact. “This partnership with the American University of Antigua College of Medicine provides vital opportunities for our students who aspire to become physicians, ensuring they have a clear, supported pathway to earn their medical degree and return to serve their communities with excellence,” said Dr. Martin. “By aligning JCSU’s academic foundation with AUA’s clinical opportunities, we are addressing the physician shortage and ensuring the future of healthcare reflects the diversity of the patients we serve.”

The agreement establishes a framework for ongoing collaboration between both institutions, including information sessions, mentorship initiatives, academic preparation support, and guidance throughout the medical school application process.

JCSU students interested in the MD pathway can contact AUA Admissions Coordinator Ninoska Polanco at admissions@auamed.org or 212.661.8899 Ext. 114.

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