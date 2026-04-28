The Central Piedmont Center for Global Engagement supports students, like Jay Driver, in realizing their dreams.

A few years ago, Jay Driver downloaded the Duolingo app to learn French. Soon after, he remembers telling a colleague that if Central Piedmont Community College ever offered a student trip to France, he would love to go.

As fate would have it, when the next semester started, he immediately saw the opportunity to visit Bordeaux as part of the Center for Global Engagement’s study abroad program during spring break in March 2026.



Jay took the trip. It was the first time he had been abroad.



“I learned a lot about myself,” Jay said. “I learned that I am willing to put myself in a position where I am uncomfortable, where things are uncertain, and I can find a way to maneuver through it and enjoy that uncertainty.

“But I also learned a lot about French history. I learned about their commerce and their experiences during wars. It was a very educational trip. And I made a lot of new friends.”

Jay was born in Atlanta and also spent time in New York City before relocating to Charlotte 10 years ago. He graduated from high school in 2016 and entered the workforce. Although he appreciated earning money, he found himself unfulfilled, feeling work was just a “time-filler.”

He ultimately decided he wanted more stability, and a friend suggested Central Piedmont kick off his higher education career. He began in summer 2024 and is currently wrapping up his last semester studying toward an Associate in Arts degree in communication.



“Initially, I thought Central Piedmont was huge,” Jay said. “I’d never been on a college campus. But as far as the culture, it was very welcoming. Everybody was eager to help me find my way here, so that was my first impression.”



In many ways, Jay chose to study communications to grow as a person.



“I’ve not always been the greatest communicator,” he said. “I have been a very timid speaker, very shy, but I do have a personal interest in people, and so I learned that communication is a great way to learn more about myself and others.”



Upon graduation, he will transfer to UNC Charlotte to study communications and psychology, with the eventual goal of getting a master’s degree in psychology and a Ph.D. in communications. He then hopes to move into communications research.

He credits Central Piedmont with molding him.



“My best experience has been all of my instructors,” Jay said. “My instructors have been pivotal in my education. They have taken a great interest in me, but they have also helped me take a greater interest in myself.”



Among the interests they took was in Jay’s leadership qualities. Wanting to spread his wings and get more involved on campus, he gave student government a try. Today he serves as the college’s public information officer.

Jay also took away lessons from his France trip related to his communications studies. In particular, he notes the importance of understanding the nuances of culture. What is common knowledge in one may not be in another. However, there is also much to be shared.

“I learned a lot about building relationships with people who live within a different culture and finding not only fun differences, but a lot of key similarities between us as well,” Jay said.

The students who participated in the study abroad activities were required to take a corresponding eight-week course, Intro to Communication. As part of the program, Dr. Owen Sutkowski of Central Piedmont partnered with Professor Thierry Villiard, a language teacher at the University of Bordeaux. This partnership gave the Central Piedmont communications students and engineering students overseas an opportunity to bridge not only their cultures, but also to share aspects of their academic studies.

Jay and his classmates partnered with the French students to apply communication theories. From scheduling online meetings to discuss projects (despite a six-hour time difference) to learning time management and delegation of tasks, the students created a strong sense of teamwork, a shared work ethic and a sense of understanding.

The students created a presentation on their experiences working together prior to meeting in France in March. They discussed topics such as the importance of respect during feedback, how identity influences participation and response time. This allowed Jay to be more present and aware of his communication style. He also was able to better understand the lessons from the eight-week course while sharpening his career-readiness skills.

To help get him to France, Jay earned a study abroad scholarship offered through the Center for Global Engagement. To do so required a specific GPA, letters of recommendation and multiple essays. He notes it would have been impossible to make the trip without the financial assistance it provided. The Center for Global Engagement also offered pre-departure meetings, preparation, support and guidance throughout the experience, ensuring Jay had a productive and educational trip.



Jay’s support system is far-reaching, but starts with his mother, who raised four children, and whom he explains made many sacrifices to see her children succeed. Now, he is happy to repay the favor.



Jay also says Central Piedmont has helped countless other students along the path to success by offering so many opportunities and unwavering support in a diverse setting. For Jay, one of these opportunities was the chance to study in a foreign country.

“If you have the dream, if you have the desire to study abroad, Central Piedmont and the Center for Global Engagement will support you in every way that they can,” he said. “All you have to do is take the first step and apply.”

Now, Jay hopes his story is an inspiration for others to succeed in their dreams as well.

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