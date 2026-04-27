Charlotte Phenom Pinky Chaisilprungruang Wins Golfer Of The Year—Again

Pinky Chaisilprungruang of Charlotte Women’s Golf has been named the American Conference Women’s Golfer of the Year and to the All-Conference Team, announced by the league office on Monday (Apr. 27). This marks back-to-back years Chaisilprungruang has won the award, while also winning the Freshman of the Year in 2024-25.

“There is nobody like Pinky,” said Head Coach C.C. McMahan . “We are all so proud of her, not only for her accomplishments but the way she competes. She has always stayed true to herself and competed in a way that makes herself, our team and Charlotte proud. The influence she has wherever she goes is special. She has matured a great deal on and off the golf course and makes every decision with confidence. She is not afraid of the moment and comes through for her team in the clutch situations. Her smile is contagious and she has made a positive impact on all of us.”

Chaisilprungruang is the highest ranked individual player in the conference at 50th, with the next highest being Samantha Olson of Tulsa at 158th. This season, Chaisilprungruang won four individual titles at the Tiger Classic, French Broad Collegiate Invitational, the Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate, and the American Conference Championship by a commanding nine strokes. In total, she has seven top five finishes and has shot par or better in 21 of the 31 rounds this year with 19 of those rounds being under par.

NCAA Regionals (May 11-13) await Chaisilprungruang with the selections being announced on Wednesday (Apr. 29th). The six regional sites include:

Chapel Hill, North Carolina (UNC Finley Golf Course)

Stanford, California (Stanford Golf Course)

Tallahassee, Florida (Seminole Legacy Golf Club)

Waco, Texas (Ridgewood Country Club)

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