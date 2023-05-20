JCSU Athletics Director, Who Transformed The Golden Bulls Program, Stepping Down

Johnson C. Smith University announced today that Stephen Joyner Sr. ’73 will step down from his position as Director of Athletics after 18 years of service. Joyner has agreed to serve until his successor is announced. He will remain in his position as head coach of the men’s basketball team.



Joyner said this is a good time to step down from his Director of Athletics position as the University prepares for a new president. “The timing is right,” Joyner said. “It will be good for the new president to hire new Athletics department leadership as the University’s transformation initiatives accelerate with the new president’s vision for JCSU.”

President Clarence D. Armbrister praised Joyner, “His immense contributions to Johnson C. Smith University’s Athletics department and to the CIAA will endure. The University is grateful for his service, and we look forward to him having even more success as he continues as head men’s basketball coach.”

MORE >>>