The Central Piedmont Sporting Clays Classic benefits Central Piedmont Community College’s U.S. military veteran and first responder students and programs, and 2023 marked the 19th year of the event’s history. The event was once again held at Meadow Wood Farm in Waxhaw, NC.

The College raised nearly $193K through the support of corporate sponsors, team registrations, raffle tickets, and donations.

