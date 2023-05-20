20 Levine Scholars Selected By UNC Charlotte

UNC Charlotte’s Levine Scholars Program has selected 20 exceptional young leaders from across the United States for the 14th class of the University’s most competitive academic scholarships. The scholars will join UNC Charlotte in fall 2023.

“Students selected for the Levine Scholars Program show tremendous accomplishment and potential,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “We welcome them enthusiastically to Niner Nation and look forward to supporting their undergraduate journeys.”

