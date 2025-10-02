JCSU Celebrates Homecoming 2025 With The Spirit Of Pettis Norman

During the 69–13 win over Bluefield State, the JCSU Golden Bulls carried the spirit of football great Pettis Norman by wearing his initials and jersey number on their helmets. Norman, a proud JCSU alumnus and trailblazing Dallas Cowboys tight end, was the first Golden Bull to sign with the NFL in 1962.

Although he recently passed away, Pettis Norman’s legacy lives on. His wife, Ivette Norman, traveled from Dallas to Charlotte to honor him at halftime with an extraordinary gift: a $250,000 check to establish the Pettis Norman Endowed Scholarship at JCSU.

From his days as a standout student-athlete in the late 1950s to his historic NFL career, Pettis Norman blazed a trail for generations of Golden Bulls and HBCU athletes. Today, we celebrate his legacy and thank Ivette Norman and the Norman family – including Norman’s sister, his great niece Dr. Alyssa Daniel, and Pettis’ dear friend Dorothy Counts Scoggins on site Saturday – for ensuring his impact continues to inspire.

