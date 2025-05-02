JCSU Freshman Divija Manneni Named To Tennis All-Conference Team

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces its 2025 Women’s Tennis All-Conference Team and superlatives as voted by the CIAA Sports Information Directors Association. Divija Manneni of Johnson C. Smith University was named to the all-conference team.



Bluefield State’s Ekin Ozmen, a freshman, was selected as the 2025 Player of the Year. Bowie State’s Nakari Blunt’s strong rookie campaign helped her claim Rookie of the Year.

Bluefield State and Shaw’s undefeated conference records helped them finish atop the Northern and Southern Division, respectively, and that’s thanks in part to their conference-leading three student-athletes each on the All-Conference team.

Big Blue’s head coach Tim Dunford this season helped him claim the Coach of the Year honor.

2025 All-CIAA Tennis Team:

Ekin Ozmen (Bluefield State University)

Adrianna Torroba (Bluefield State University)

Marija Ristanovic (Shaw University)

Semmie Moore (Winston-Salem State University)

Raajitha Koganti (Bluefield State University)

Prerana Koirala (Shaw University)

Divija Manneni (Johnson C. Smith University)

(Johnson C. Smith University) Alexcie Burrows (Virginia State University)

Monica Castaldo (Livingstone College)

Anja Antonijevic (Shaw University)

Reichel Freytes (Elizabeth City State University)

Nakari Blunt (Bowie State University)

Player of the Year: Ekin Ozmen (Bluefield State University)

Rookie of the Year: Nakari Blunt (Bowie State University)

Coach of the Year: Tim Dunford (Bluefield State University)

