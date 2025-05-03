Outstanding faculty mentors Kirill Afonin and Sejal Foxx are the 2025 recipients of the Harshini V. DeSilva Award, presented Thursday, May 1, at the Spring Faculty Awards ceremony in the Popp Martin Student Union.

During this event, Casey Davenport was named the recipient of the Bonnie E. Cone Early-Career Professorship in Teaching, and Colleen Hammelman received the Bonnie E. Cone Professorship for Civic Engagement. Also, the Office of Undergraduate Research was recognized with the first Provost’s Award for Excellence in Student Success.

“It’s always meaningful to gather and recognize the outstanding work of UNC Charlotte’s faculty,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “But this year carries special significance. With our recent R1 designation, tonight provides an opportunity to celebrate the exceptional research and dedication that helped us reach this important milestone.”

Harshini V. DeSilva Graduate Mentor Award recipients:

Kirill Afonin, professor of chemistry in the Klein College of Science, is internationally recognized as a leader in RNA nanotechnology, one of the most significant and rapidly evolving fields of science.

Since joining UNC Charlotte in 2015, Afonin has received numerous honors and recognitions, including 10 patents, more than 30 research highlights published about his work and dozens of oral presentations and invited talks. One of his review articles was recognized by Web of Science for being in the top 1% of papers most cited in the field of pharmacology and toxicology.

Afonin’s students have contributed to more than 40 research papers, three educational manuscripts, 13 review articles and various other publications, including an editorial, invited commentary and research highlight, all in peer-reviewed journals. Many of his Ph.D. students graduate with more than 10 publications, with one graduating with 34 publications and a book.

“What sets Dr. Afonin apart is his genuine interest in the lives and well-being of his students,” said Weina Ke ’20 Ph.D., a scientist and CaNanoLab data curator in the Bioinformatics and Computational Science Department at the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research in Frederick, Maryland. “He often took the time to inquire about my health, my family and overall happiness. His support extended beyond the academic realm, creating a nurturing and inclusive atmosphere within his research group.”

Sejal Parikh Foxx ’08 Ph.D., professor and chair of the Department of Counseling in the Cato College of Education, is considered a cornerstone of mentorship in the Ph.D. Program in Counselor Education and Supervision, supporting students both academically and personally.

“My decision to attend UNC Charlotte for my doctoral program was guided by my excitement to work with Dr. Foxx,” said Rachel Saunders ’14 M.A., ’20 Ph.D., adjunct professor at UNC Charlotte and school counselor at Southside High School in Greenville, South Carolina. “Students, including myself, would flock to Dr. Foxx for informal and formal support because of her warmth and her understanding and her unique ability to balance compassion with challenge that she provided to each student.”

Foxx has published 24 peer-reviewed articles with student co-authors, mentored students toward securing significant funding and co-edited a book in 2023 with one of her former doctoral students. Her dedication to student success has had a profound impact on students’ careers, helping them secure positions at prestigious institutions across the country.

In 2016, Foxx founded the Urban School Counseling Collaborative, which has grown into a vital community for doctoral students and school counselor educators. Under her leadership, members of the collaborative have secured more than $5.2 million in grant funding, published 31 research papers, delivered 52 presentations and won 11 distinguished awards.

The Harshini V. de Silva Graduate Mentor Award honors its namesake, an exceptional teacher, brilliant scholar and researcher and devoted servant of her profession and community. The award is given annually to the faculty member whose commitment to students, research and scholarly inquiry most closely exemplifies the spirit of de Silva.

Bonnie E. Cone Early-Career Professorship in Teaching

Casey Davenport, associate professor in the Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographical Sciences in the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences, is the 2025 recipient of the Bonnie E. Cone Early-Career Professorship in Teaching. This honor recognizes exceptional teaching by a faculty member early in their career.

Since joining the faculty in 2014, Davenport has created and taught a range of undergraduate and graduate courses, including Meteorology First-Year Seminar, Dynamic Meteorology and Teaching and Learning in the Geosciences. Her courses are marked by engaging, active-learning techniques such as collaborative assessments, flipped classrooms and reflections that encourage students to critically assess their learning experiences.

“Dr. Davenport has distinguished herself in the department and beyond as an excellent instructor and student mentor,” said Sara A. Gagné, associate professor and chair of earth, environmental and geographical sciences. “These achievements are a direct result of Dr. Davenport’s innovative teaching techniques, curriculum contributions, assessment of student learning and effective advising and mentoring.”

Bonnie E. Cone Professorship for Civic Engagement

Colleen Hammelman, associate professor in the Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographical Sciences, was recognized for her outstanding leadership in community-engaged research, advocacy and teaching with the awarding of the Bonnie E. Cone Professorship for Civic Engagement.

Since joining UNC Charlotte in 2017, Hammelman has made significant contributions to the University’s community-engagement mission, particularly through her leadership of the Charlotte Action Research Project.

Under her direction, CHARP has expanded its impact, developing key partnerships with over 15 community organizations and fostering collaborative research that addresses local needs, particularly in the areas of food systems and urban agriculture. Her community-engaged scholarship focuses on the intersection of food security and public health in Charlotte, with projects such as the State of the Plate food system assessment and the Community Innovation Incubator, which aims to improve food access in West Charlotte.

“Dr. Hammelman exemplifies the University’s commitment to civic engagement and community-driven, community-responsive research,” said Katherine Idziorek, assistant professor in geography and community planning.

Provost’s Award for Excellence in Student Success

The Office of Undergraduate Research received the inaugural Provost’s Award for Excellence in Student Success, in recognition of its outstanding contributions to student engagement and academic achievement.

Over the past several years, the OUR team has reimagined and expanded its programming, increased student participation in research and strengthened interdisciplinary collaborations, making it a pivotal force in enhancing student success.

OUR supports Charlotte students, faculty and staff in their endeavors to expand the quantity and enhance the quality of undergraduate research experiences on campus. The office provides undergraduate research fellowships and opportunities to communicate research to others through multiple research symposiums and funding to national conferences to present the research.

In the past year, OUR doubled the number of students participating in mentored research and has seen record-breaking application numbers, expanding access to research opportunities for students across campus. Notably, 81% of last year’s scholars were first-time researchers, reflecting the team’s commitment to student success.

“Their work has directly enhanced student learning experiences, expanded access to research opportunities and strengthened the University’s reputation as a leader in undergraduate research,” said Patrick Madsen, associate dean for advising and experiential learning and executive director of the Career Center, and Teresa Petty, associate provost for undergraduate education and dean of University College. “Their work exemplifies excellence in fostering student engagement and academic achievement.”

