Charlotte 2025 Spring Commencement Ceremonies May 8

UNC Charlotte will hold Spring Commencement ceremonies for 2025 graduates, Thursday, May 8, through Saturday, May 10, in Dale F. Halton Arena.



During five ceremonies, nearly 6,000 students will be awarded degrees and graduate certificates. Graduates, who represent 24 countries, 43 states, 82 North Carolina counties, range in age from 19 to 68.



A special Doctoral Hooding Ceremony, including conferral of degrees for all programs, will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 8. Amy C. Horner, business administration, will give the student address; Wanseok Oh, electrical engineering, will serve as bell ringer; and Juan Luis Vivero-Escoto, professor of chemistry, will serve as university marshal.



Friday’s 10 a.m. ceremony is for undergraduates in the Belk College of Business, Cato College of Education and the William States Lee College of Engineering. Carita M. Burmester, special education, will give the student address; Sonia Birla, business administration and finance, geography and international studies, will serve as bell ringer; and Steve Schmid, Belk-Woodward Distinguished Professor in Engineering, will serve as university marshal.



In addition, Erik Byker, professor of reading and elementary education will be honored formally with the Board of Governors Excellence in Teaching Award, and Anna Spangler Nelson will receive an honorary Doctor of Public Service for her countless efforts on behalf of UNC Charlotte and the citizens of Charlotte, the region, the state and beyond. Members of the Class of 1976 will be in attendance, celebrating their 49th Reunion.



Friday’s 3 p.m. ceremony is for undergraduates in the College of Arts + Architecture, College of Computing and Informatics and the College of Health and Human Services. John Gopali, computer science, will give the student address; Mi’Lisa K. Curtis, public health, will serve as bell ringer; and Kelly Powers, Carol Grotnes Belk Distinguished Scholar and professor and associate professor in the School of Nursing, will serve as university marshal.



Saturday’s 10 a.m. ceremony is for undergraduates in the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences and the Klein College of Science. Mauricio L. Huerta, biology, will give the student address; Uriah T. West, criminal justice and psychology, will serve as bell ringer; and John Taylor, professor of mathematics and statistics, will serve as university marshal.



The Graduate School Ceremony for master’s and graduate certificates for all programs will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday. Fatima T. Ghaleb, earth sciences, will give the student address; Justyn R. Ramseur, management, will serve as bell ringer; and Amy Good, professor of reading and elementary education, will serve as university marshal.

Volunteers are still needed for all ceremonies for guest and graduate assistance. Register to volunteer .

. Graduating students are required to have a UNC Charlotte student ID card or mobile ID to enter the graduate area. If you do not have a valid UNC Charlotte ID card, follow the instructions on how to download a mobile ID.

on how to download a mobile ID. A clear bag policy will be enforced at Halton Arena, and umbrellas and balloons are not allowed in the facility.

Parking and Transportation

PaTS will implement temporary service changes to accommodate parking and transportation needs for Spring Commencement.

Craver Road will close at 8 a.m. and reopen around 7 p.m.

The following decks/lots will close at 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 8, to prepare for commencement parking: West Deck, Cone Decks 1 and 2, SAC ADA Lot and SAC North and Lots 7 and 7A.

Parking at East Deck, South Village Deck or North Deck is recommended for those not attending commencement.

Commencement shuttles will run from East Deck and UNC Charlotte Main Light Rail Station to Craver Road from 8 a.m. until approximately 7 p.m. A separate shuttle will operate from the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center to Craver Road during the same time period.

Niner Transit will operate two Green buses on Friday, May 9, in addition to dedicated commencement transportation. On Saturday, May 10, only dedicated commencement transportation will operate for the duration of the ceremonies, and then standard transit service will resume at approximately 7 p.m.

will operate two Green buses on Friday, May 9, in addition to dedicated commencement transportation. On Saturday, May 10, only dedicated commencement transportation will operate for the duration of the ceremonies, and then standard transit service will resume at approximately 7 p.m. View real-time Niner Transit, Paratransit and shuttle locations with the Passio GO! App.

Please reach out to Parking and Transportation Services at 704-687-0161 or email [email protected] with any questions.

