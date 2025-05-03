Belk College Scholar Bryan Lopez Villanueva Challenged For The First Time At Charlotte

By BRYSON FOSTER

Bryan Lopez Villanueva is using lessons learned as a first-generation college student at UNC Charlotte to pave a way into the business world.

“I’ve met so many people here who are passionate about helping students in a way I have never seen. This has been instrumental for my future,” said Villanueva.

Villanueva, a Belk College of Business student, will graduate in May with a triple major in international business, finance and accounting. The support he’s received during his academic journey has pushed him further than he thought possible.

“I managed to ask the right people questions at the correct times,” he said. “As a first-generation student, I can’t mess this up. I have the opportunity to be the first in my family to get a bachelor’s degree, and that wouldn’t be possible without my network.”

Setting the Stage

Villanueva’s family, originally from Honduras, immigrated to the United States before he was born. He calls Smithfield, North Carolina, home and attended Smithfield-Selma High School.

Villanueva was unsure whether college was for him, but advisors at his high school encouraged him to apply.

“I didn’t think I would go to college at all. I completely wrote it off. I didn’t understand just how life-changing an opportunity it could be,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva joined the TRIO program, a federally funded initiative to help low-income, first-generation college students achieve higher education. During a tour at UNC Charlotte, he knew it was the place for him.

“I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this campus is beautiful.’ Whenever someone asks me, ‘Why did you come to Charlotte?’ That’s one of the first things I say,” said Villanueva.

Even more convincing than Charlotte’s campus environment was notification from the Business Honors Program that he’d been selected as a Martin Scholar, which meant he’d attend UNC Charlotte tuition free, among other life-changing opportunities.

“I had six or seven touchpoints with different people who were based at UNC Charlotte; all of them helped me through the decision-making process,” he explained. “It was ultimately what swayed my decision.”

Making a Way

Villanueva started at UNC Charlotte in 2020 as a business major. After taking a course with Gregory Martin, associate professor of accounting, he added accounting. Studying abroad in Italy prompted a third major in international business.

“It wasn’t until I got to UNC Charlotte that I was challenged for the first time,” said Villanueva. “The feedback my professors provided me as well as their ability to help, especially when I couldn’t understand concepts, was huge.”

Villanueva has found purpose outside the classroom with the Latinx Student Union, which works to elevate marginalized voices. He served as logistics chair for a year before becoming president, starting in May 2022. Villaneuva grew the organization through Latinx-focused programs to create opportunities for professionals and students of all backgrounds.

“It felt like everybody was eager to get engaged and connect again on campus after COVID,” said Villanueva. “I wanted to help develop more leaders so that the impact can be bigger for these communities that need it most.”

Villanueva was chosen to attend the 2023 session of the Harvard Summer Venture in Management Program, designed to increase business education opportunities for high-potential college students.

“The Harvard Summer Venture in Management is a pre-MBA program for students interested in possibly pursuing an MBA at Harvard. That was a cool experience, too,” said Villanueva.

Center for Entrepreneurship and InnovationHis hard work has paid off as he received several honors, including Student Organization Leader of the Year from the Center for Student Involvement in April 2023 and Grand Prize at the 2022 Charlotte Venture Challenge from the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation for his pitch for “Operation Education,” which would serve as a central hub for all resources for first-gen students.

Carrying a Legacy

Villanueva’s experiences have led to a job offer in financial services risk management at Ernst & Young in Charlotte. Staying local allows him to continue to give back to the University he calls home.

“UNC Charlotte is a growing university. The amount of opportunity ahead is abundant,” said Villanueva. “I will still be in Charlotte, so I plan to be involved on campus as an alumnus to expand access to these leadership development opportunities.”

Villanueva is grateful for all the people who have paved the way for him. He hopes to give to others as they have given to him, allowing him to reach his true calling.

“There are people you’ll meet in your life whose own story is the only ‘bible’ they’ll ever read,” Villenueva said “I hope my story inspires, and my legacy is how much of an impact I can make before I leave.”

Bryson Foster ’23 will complete a Master of Arts in Communication Studies in May 2025; he is an intern for the Office of University Communications.