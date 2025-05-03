Central Piedmont May Commencement Ceremony May 15

It’s almost time to turn the tassel! Central Piedmont’s May Commencement Ceremony is right around the corner.

Commencement Ceremony Details:

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Times: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Location: Bojangles Coliseum

Can’t make the ceremony in person? Live stream the 10 a.m. and the 2 p.m. on our YouTube channel.

Important Information:

Check out the Bojangles Coliseum clear bag policy

Bookmark the digital commencement program

Visit the Graduation Services website after the ceremony to download graduation photos

