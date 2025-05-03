Queens University Lacrosse Specialist Grant Isika Makes The 2025 Academic All-ASUN Men’s Lacrosse Team
Queens University of Charlotte redshirt junior faceoff specialist Grant Isika has been named to the 2025 Academic All-ASUN Men’s Lacrosse Team, the league announced today. This is the first time that Isika has been recognized with the honor.
Isika, a business major, competed in all 14 games for the Royals this season, recording a .506 faceoff winning percentage. He led the Royals in ground balls with 67 on the year after tallying his 100th career ground ball as a Royal this year. Additionally, he ranked third in the league in ground balls and fourth in ground balls per game (4.79). Isika won a career-high 18 faceoffs in the Royals’ win over Hampton.
The Academic All-ASUN Team recognizes student-athletes who excel in both competition and the classroom. All team members boast a 3.50 cumulative GPA or better and participated in at least half of their team’s contests. The full list of honorees is below.
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: John Alie, Bellarmine
Academic All-ASUN Team
John Alie, Bellarmine
Cole Cunningham, Air Force
Daniel Haimes, Air Force
Wes Peene, Air Force
Aidan Fearn, Bellarmine
Gavin Angell, Jacksonville
Drew Rippeon, Jacksonville
Peyton Tallo, Jacksonville
Dylan McKelvy, Mercer
Jack Sullivan, Mercer
Grant Isika, Queens
Will Overly, Utah
Zachary White, Utah
* denotes the number of career Academic All-ASUN selections
SOCIAL MEDIA
Be sure to follow the Royals men’s lacrosse team on Facebook, Instagram, and X to stay updated on all the latest news surrounding the team. Fans are also encouraged to follow Queens Athletics to stay updated on all the Royals sports teams in action by searching @QueensAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.