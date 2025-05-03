Queens University Lacrosse Specialist Grant Isika Makes The 2025 Academic All-ASUN Men’s Lacrosse Team

Queens University of Charlotte redshirt junior faceoff specialist Grant Isika has been named to the 2025 Academic All-ASUN Men’s Lacrosse Team, the league announced today. This is the first time that Isika has been recognized with the honor.



Isika, a business major, competed in all 14 games for the Royals this season, recording a .506 faceoff winning percentage. He led the Royals in ground balls with 67 on the year after tallying his 100th career ground ball as a Royal this year. Additionally, he ranked third in the league in ground balls and fourth in ground balls per game (4.79). Isika won a career-high 18 faceoffs in the Royals’ win over Hampton.



The Academic All-ASUN Team recognizes student-athletes who excel in both competition and the classroom. All team members boast a 3.50 cumulative GPA or better and participated in at least half of their team’s contests. The full list of honorees is below.



Scholar-Athlete of the Year: John Alie, Bellarmine



Academic All-ASUN Team

John Alie, Bellarmine

Cole Cunningham, Air Force

Daniel Haimes, Air Force

Wes Peene, Air Force

Aidan Fearn, Bellarmine

Gavin Angell, Jacksonville

Drew Rippeon, Jacksonville

Peyton Tallo, Jacksonville

Dylan McKelvy, Mercer

Jack Sullivan, Mercer

Grant Isika, Queens

Will Overly, Utah

Zachary White, Utah

* denotes the number of career Academic All-ASUN selections

