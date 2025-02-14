JCSU Golfer Traykiese Gillentine Gets A Gift From The Black College Golf Coaches Association

Pride Magazine Charlotte reports Traykiese Gillentine, an honor student and golfer at Johnson C. Smith University, has received a scholarship from the Black College Golf Coaches Association BCGCA in the fall.

Maintaining a 4.0 GPA, Gillentine interns with Titleist and has a background in engineering, having studied at Purdue University and earned an associate’s degree from the College of Lake County.

With years of experience as a golf caddy and soccer referee, Gillentine plans to graduate in 2025. The BCGCA aims to support HBCU golf programs, increase diversity, and create opportunities for Black golfers.

MORE >>>