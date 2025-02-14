Queens University Nursing Students Gain A Virtual Advantage In Healthcare Education

Queens University of Charlotte’s Presbyterian School of Nursing is revolutionizing its nursing education program by incorporating Patient Ready virtual reality (VR) immersive education into its clinical training curriculum. Located in the Christie and Jon Hunt Nursing Simulation Center, the VR headsets offer students a unique opportunity to practice their skills in a safe and controlled environment. This innovative approach not only improves students’ knowledge and skills but also fosters their confidence, empowering them to deliver compassionate and effective care in real-world clinical settings.

“Being one of very few universities in North Carolina to provide this learning environment gives our graduates a distinct advantage in the competitive healthcare market and reinforces Queens University as a leader in nursing education,” said Jullet (Jaye) Davis Weaver, dean of Blair College of Health & Presbyterian School of Nursing.

Patient Ready, an innovative pioneer in virtual reality and artificial intelligence, created the equipment to combat the global nursing shortage. Harnessing human-centric virtual reality and artificial intelligence, the headsets deliver the closest thing to real-life clinical environments.

“Patient Ready is thrilled to be partnering with Queens University’s Presbyterian School of Nursing,” said Ryan Schmaltz, CEO of Patient Ready. “Their commitment to innovation through AI and VR prepares their graduates to meet the demands of today and tomorrow’s health systems.”

By immersing themselves in VR, students gain valuable hands-on experience with a variety of clinical scenarios, from basic patient care to complex medical procedures. This allows them to practice essential skills like inserting IVs, performing CPR, and managing patient emergencies in a safe and controlled virtual hospital environment.

“As digital natives, this generation of students are eager to embrace new technologies, especially when they see the value,” said Weaver. “Once they experienced Patient Ready’s immersive clinical environments and realistic virtual patients, they were fully engaged.”

In addition to life-like medical mannequins, VR headsets provide students with a valuable opportunity to refine their clinical skills while on the Queens campus. Nursing student Tina Wang ’26 appreciates interacting with her virtual patient, Simon Green, and recognizes the significance of consistent care in fostering strong patient relationships.

“The VR experience is like playing a video game, but with a purpose,” said Wang. “It creates an engaging and risk-free environment for skill development. The real-time feedback from instructors is invaluable for identifying areas where I can grow.”

Nursing student Bao Duong ’26 agrees. “Even though it’s a virtual patient, these interactions help me make decisions,” he said. “I never realized VR could be used in my nursing education and how it could help me to be a better nurse to my future patients.”

JoAndrea Costner, Ed.D., MSN, RN, chair of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program and Clinical Education Coordinator has worked closely with this first group of students participating in this new style of learning. “Student confidence is crucial, as patients can sense their comfort level,” stated Costner. “The integration of VR headsets signifies Queens’ commitment to exploring innovative teaching and learning approaches. As healthcare technology evolves, we must actively adapt our educational practices to align with these advancements.”

The headsets were made possible by the generous support of alumna and Queens University Board of Trustees member Christie Hunt ’05, MSN, RN, and her husband, Jon. Hunt is a healthcare professional with experience and expertise in critical care nursing, health promotion, leadership, consulting, education, clinical practice, and research on a local, regional, and national level.

“My training at Queens University equipped me with a strong foundation that has enabled me to pursue a diverse and fulfilling nursing career for over two decades,” said Hunt. “VR technology will provide invaluable training experiences for future generations of nurses, and we are honored to have supported this significant advancement at Queens.”

MORE >>>