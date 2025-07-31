JCSU Men’s Basketball Elite Camp Prepares High School Student Athletes For College
Sat, Aug 23, 2025 | 9am-2pm
Johnson C. Smith University’s Men’s Basketball Elite Camp is designed for High School athletes who want to be evaluated/recruited and players aspiring to play at the college level.
It will be coached by the Men’s Basketball staff at Johnson C. Smith University.
The Elite Camp will be a learning experience and provide the opportunity to engage in highly personal interactions with Coach Antwain Banks and his staff.