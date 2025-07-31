Students Complete Honeywell STEM Academy’s STEM Prep Program At Central Piedmont

This summer, 43 high school students wrapped up the Honeywell STEM Academy’s STEM Prep Program at Central Piedmont — a hands-on, college-readiness experience focused on science, technology, engineering, and math.

Why it matters:

This non-curriculum program gave 10th, 11th, and 12th graders a head start on college-level STEM courses — combining math with a second class based on their personal interests.

Program highlights:

Every student took a math course + one STEM course of their choice

Many of the 12th graders plan to enroll full time at Central Piedmont, while 10th and 11th graders will join as dual enrollment students

A big thank-you to our faculty & mentors:

Instructors: Dr. Carl Arrington, Samantha Carter, Tony Stanford, Quillie Hunt, and Lauren Burgess

Student Peer Mentors: Nicholas Wind McJetters, Justin Perez, Robert Winecoff, Amariah Robinson, and Mariam Idris

Special shoutout to program leader Mrs. Amber Griffin and coordinator Shenequa Hayes, whose leadership made it all happen.

Research spotlight:

Two Honeywell STEM Academy Scholars were selected for the UNC Charlotte Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU), hosted by the College of Computing and Informatics:

Yao Djaka: Analyzing Student Perceptions of Feedback in Monitoring Academic Progress

Kebron Mamo: Hydroponic System for Real-Time Monitoring and Early Disease Detection

Both students presented standout research posters on Fri., Jul. 25 — way to go!

