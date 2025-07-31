Charlotte Niners Helping Niners Workshop Focuses On Mental Health Concerns

Fri, Aug 01

Fri, Aug 15

Mon, Sep 01

Mon, Sep 15

Wed, Oct 01

Wed, Oct 15

Mon, Nov 3

Fri, Nov 14

Virtual Event

Students are often supporting their fellow students and may be the first to learn of their mental health concerns and struggles. This brief workshop focused on learning warning signs of mental health concerns, strategies to support other students, and ways to refer to campus resources when appropriate.

Access the Asynchronous Workshop:

Can’t attend an instructor-led session? Participant anytime through the Learning and Organizational Development Portal. Use the link here to log in to the portal. Then search “Niners Helping Niners”. Make sure to complete the survey BEFORE EXITING the course. The survey must be completed for attendance verification to be issued.

MORE >>>