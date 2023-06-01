JCSU Professor Emerita Leaves A Legacy Of Distinguished Excellence

When Dr. Ruth Greene began her journey at Johnson C. Smith University in 1979, she had no idea the legacies she would light along the way.

Now officially named one of the few professors emerita in the University’s history following her May 2023 retirement after 44 years of service as a professor, grantsman, researcher and mentor, Greene looks back on her time at JCSU fondly.

“I made a conscious decision early on in my career to teach at a historically black college,” she said. “I had gone to one, and professors there had nurtured me and helped me see that there was no limit to my potential. Teaching at JCSU allowed me to give back to my students. It has been a wonderful place to work and an excellent place to conduct research.”

