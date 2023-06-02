Charlotte 49er Recruited To Play Professional Softball

Charlotte’s Bailey Vannoy will continue her softball career in the professional ranks following her selection by the Florida Vibe. She becomes the first Charlotte 49er to play softball professionally.

Additionally, Vannoy is the first Niner named an all-American; she was named a Second Team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association following the 2022 season. Vannoy is the Conference USA career leader in home runs with 67. She is Charlotte’s career leader in hits (257), RBI (187), runs scored (193), games played (237), slugging percentage (.745) and on-base percentage (.462).

