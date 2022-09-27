JCSU Professors Participate In Exclusive Research Residency

Three Johnson C. Smith University professors joined dozens of other teaching professionals at the National Humanities Center this past summer to advance research and teaching in their respective fields.

Dr. Debra Terrell, associate professor of Psychology; Dr. Felesia Stukes, assistant professor of Computer Science; and Dr. Tyler Bunzey, visiting assistant professor of Cultural Studies all participated.

The National Humanities Center, located in Research Triangle Park, N.C., is dedicated to providing resources that can help generate new knowledge and further the understanding of all forms of cultural expression, social interaction and human thought.

