Central Piedmont’s Health Career Programs Help Meet Critical Workforce Needs 

Central Piedmont Community College’s heath career programs continue to prepare students well to meet critical workforce needs in Mecklenburg County.

Students graduating in 2022 from Central Piedmont’s Cytotechnology, Dental Hygiene, Medical Laboratory Technology, Ophthalmic Medical Personnel, and Polysomnography programs all achieved 100-percent certification exam pass rates. Nursing NCLEX exam pass rates were 98 percent, and Dental Assisting grads earned a 96-percent pass rate. Job placement rates are at or trending to 100 percent for all Central Piedmont health programs.

