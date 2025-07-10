JCSU Successfully Navigating Accreditation Challenges In The Right Direction

Johnson C. Smith University has been there before. In 2017, JCSU emerged from probation, and through effort and diligence, its accreditation was restored. That was around the same time UNC-Chapel Hill had also been placed on probation by SACSCOC — the same accreditation body that is working with JCSU.

According to a report by The Charlotte Observer, “university leaders point to the accrediting agency’s faith that JCSU is moving in the right direction — slowly but surely. JCSU has taken steps over the previous 18 months, such as enhancing accountability measures and hiring additional faculty and staff.”

“The ‘good cause’ designation signifies SACSCOC believes the institution is making progress and has the ability to ameliorate problems,” JCSU said in a statement to The Charlotte Observer. “Given the longstanding issues that are being addressed by our current university administration, we are aware of the importance of directly addressing the standards that we have been cited for, and we are fully committed to doing so for the long-term sustainability of our university.”

“Improvement is an ongoing process, and we appreciate the bandwidth SACSCOC has provided our institution,” the JCSU spokesperson told The Observer. “We are confident that JCSU will meet the required standards, and we will work hard to do so for as long as we need to do so.”

JCSU has been accredited by SACSCOC since 1933. The probation, effective June 12, 2025, was issued for “good cause,” meaning SACSCOC believes the university can rectify the issues. JCSU has until June 2026 to address these issues and demonstrate compliance. While on probation, JCSU remains accredited and can continue to operate.

Colleges and universities can, and do, successfully navigate accreditation challenges and emerge from probation. This is a testament to the dedication of their leadership, faculty, and staff to address the issues identified by accrediting bodies.

Here are some examples of institutions that have successfully emerged from accreditation probation:

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill: This university was removed from probation by its accrediting agency after a yearlong sanction in 2016.

Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU): This Historically Black University in Charlotte, NC, has been placed on probation by SACSCOC multiple times, including in 2017 and 2025. JCSU successfully navigated the probation period following the 2017 placement and had its accreditation reaffirmed.

Saint Augustine’s University: This HBCU in Raleigh, NC, was placed on probation by SACSCOC due to financial problems and issues with institutional effectiveness. After a period of probation and significant efforts to improve financial stability, Saint Augustine’s was removed from probationary status in 2018.

Cheyney University: This historically Black university regained its accreditation after being placed on probation for a year due to deficiencies in several areas, including ethics and integrity, design and delivery of student learning experience, and financial planning. Cheyney worked to address these deficiencies and had its accreditation reaffirmed.

Mount Olive College: This North Carolina institution successfully appealed a decision to lose its accreditation due to financial instability and was given another year to improve its finances. Mount Olive worked to refinance debts and demonstrated financial stability, ultimately retaining its accreditation.

Dillard University, Southwestern Adventist University, High Point University: These institutions were removed from warning status by SACSCOC in June 2025.

It is important to remember that the process of addressing accreditation issues and emerging from probation can be lengthy and challenging. It often requires significant changes to institutional practices, financial management, and governance. The success stories of these institutions offer valuable lessons for others facing similar challenges.