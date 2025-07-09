ROAR Is Queens University’s New Student Orientation And It Is — “Amazing”

Queens University’s ROAR Weekend Two has ended, and it was an amazing time welcoming more Royals to campus and kicking off the journey together.

Couldn’t make it to a summer ROAR? No worries — you’ll have a chance to experience the excitement after move-in! More information coming soon.

ROAR is what we call Queens’ New Student Orientation, which is designed to help you start strong. This interactive program connects you with faculty, staff, and fellow students while introducing you to the campus resources and tools that will set you up for success—both academically and socially.

At Queens, we believe in Serving Boldly, Sustaining Excellence, and Creating a Community of Belonging. These values guide everything we do—including ROAR.

Build Meaningful Relationships (A Community of Belonging)

Queens is more than a university—it’s a community. ROAR is designed to connect you with fellow students, faculty, and staff who will support you every step of the way, fostering a sense of belonging and finding a place of care.

Success at Queens isn’t just about getting good grades—it’s about growing as a leader, thinker, and engaged citizen. Through ROAR, you’ll discover campus resources and strategies to help you excel both inside and outside the classroom.

At Queens, we equip you with the tools you need to take charge of your academic journey. Our team will help you navigate your MyQueens account, Canvas, register for courses, and use essential technology, so you’re equipped from day one.

The Queens motto is non ministrari sed ministrare, or “not to be served, but to serve.” With our emphasis on service and leadership, we encourage our students to actively contribute to the community. We will live our motto in a practical way at orientation.

ROAR is more than just orientation—it’s your foundation for success. With strong relationships, the right resources, and the confidence to lead, you’ll be prepared to serve boldly, pursue excellence, and build your place in our community.

