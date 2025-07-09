Central Piedmont Announces “Link” — A New Virtual Assistant

Starting July 8, you’ll notice a small messenger icon in the bottom left corner of some pages on the Central Piedmont website, as well as your MyConnect log in page. That’s Link, our new virtual assistant here to help you find the information you need—quickly, easily, and anytime you need it.

Here’s what you should know about Link:

Student-Focused Help:

Link is built to answer questions about topics that matter most to you, like admissions, registration, programs, and student services.

Easy to Access Info, Straight from Our Website:

Link’s answers come directly from the Central Piedmont website, summarized in an easily accessible format.

Easy to Use:

Just click the messenger icon to start a chat. You can:

Pick from suggested questions:

Type your question in your own words

Link can engage in more than 100 languages; just type a question in your preferred language to get started

Try Voice Mode:

Want to talk instead of type? Click the icon in the bottom right of the chat window to engage in two-way conversation with Link. Link can have two-way conversation in more than 20 languages.

Link is here 24/7 to save you time and help you get the answers you need, when you need them.

Look for the icon and give Link a try!

