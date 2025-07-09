Charlotte Circus Arts Students Cross-Train For The Modern Stage

Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture Circus Arts summer intensive students wowed the crowd last week with their final showcase!.⁠

Over five weeks, these students immersed themselves in the world of contemporary circus — from aerial silks to tumbling — developing not just their physical skills, but also their mastery of movement, collaboration, and problem-solving. ⁠

Taught by Professor of Physical Theatre CarlosAlexis Cruz, who trained in circus arts and acrobatics at the San Francisco Circus Center, this unique summer course helps students become true cross-trained artists for the modern stage.

UNC Charlotte has a strong presence in circus arts, primarily through the Department of Theatre and its student organizations. Specifically, the Queen City Circus, a student-run performance troupe, focuses on contemporary circus arts and physical theater, offering training, performance opportunities, and a chance to learn about various circus disciplines.

Photos by Toby Schuetze

