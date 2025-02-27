JCSU’s Ashton Sherrell And Orlando Hudson Named On CIAA’s All-Rookie Team

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is delighted to announce the 2025 Men’s and Women’s All-Conference selections and superlatives. These exceptional athletes have demonstrated extraordinary play, dedication, and sportsmanship throughout the season.



As voted on by the CIAA Sports Information Directors Association, the CIAA proudly recognizes the following Johnson C. Smith University athletes as the best of the best in CIAA Hoops:

Ashton Sherrell was named to the All-CIAA Team and Orlando Hudson was named to the All-Rookie Team.

