Central Piedmont’s Student-Run Massage Clinic Booking Appointments
Need a break from stress? Central Piedmont’s student-run massage clinic is now booking Spring appointments for faculty, staff, and students!
Clinic Details:
Location: Central Campus, Leon Levine Health Sciences Center, Room 301
Dates: March 18 – April 23
Daytime & evening sessions available
Cost: $25 for a 60-minute full-body massage
Payment: Card or Apple Pay only (no cash accepted)
Massage Techniques Offered:
Swedish Massage – Uses firm but gentle pressure to promote relaxation & ease tension
Deep Tissue Massage – Targets chronic muscle tension with slow, deep strokes
Why Book a Session?
Support Central Piedmont’s Massage Therapy students as they gain hands-on experience under the supervision of licensed faculty
Enjoy a professional-quality massage at a discounted rate
Unwind & de-stress in a calming environment
Schedule your appointment now. Book here
Appointments are required & spots fill quickly—book yours today.