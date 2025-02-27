Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

Central Piedmont’s Student-Run Massage Clinic Booking Appointments

Need a break from stress? Central Piedmont’s student-run massage clinic is now booking Spring appointments for faculty, staff, and students!

Clinic Details:
Location: Central Campus, Leon Levine Health Sciences Center, Room 301
Dates: March 18 – April 23
Daytime & evening sessions available

Cost: $25 for a 60-minute full-body massage
Payment: Card or Apple Pay only (no cash accepted)

Massage Techniques Offered:
Swedish Massage – Uses firm but gentle pressure to promote relaxation & ease tension
Deep Tissue Massage – Targets chronic muscle tension with slow, deep strokes

Why Book a Session?
Support Central Piedmont’s Massage Therapy students as they gain hands-on experience under the supervision of licensed faculty
Enjoy a professional-quality massage at a discounted rate
Unwind & de-stress in a calming environment

Schedule your appointment now.  Book here

Appointments are required & spots fill quickly—book yours today.

