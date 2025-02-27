Central Piedmont’s Student-Run Massage Clinic Booking Appointments

Need a break from stress? Central Piedmont’s student-run massage clinic is now booking Spring appointments for faculty, staff, and students!

Clinic Details:

Location: Central Campus, Leon Levine Health Sciences Center, Room 301

Dates: March 18 – April 23

Daytime & evening sessions available

Cost: $25 for a 60-minute full-body massage

Payment: Card or Apple Pay only (no cash accepted)



Massage Techniques Offered:

Swedish Massage – Uses firm but gentle pressure to promote relaxation & ease tension

Deep Tissue Massage – Targets chronic muscle tension with slow, deep strokes

Why Book a Session?

Support Central Piedmont’s Massage Therapy students as they gain hands-on experience under the supervision of licensed faculty

Enjoy a professional-quality massage at a discounted rate

Unwind & de-stress in a calming environment

Schedule your appointment now. Book here

Appointments are required & spots fill quickly—book yours today.

