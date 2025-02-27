Charlotte Alternative Service Break FY25 Seeks Donations To Provide Community Service

UNC Charlotte Alternative Service Break (ASB) is a unique volunteer experience during which students forgo their traditional spring break activities and engage in direct service in a community outside of their own. Whether students are building houses, cleaning up after storms, or playing with kids/animals; students will learn about new cultures, social issues, and how to be active citizens.

We are seeking funding for Alternative Service Break in order to make the trips more affordable for our students and create a program that can grow to reach more locations in and outside of the United States. Our hope is to use these funds to help offset the cost of food and lodging for these trips, in addition to creating scholarships for the students.

Alternative Service Break began in the 2019-2020 year, and while the pandemic affected how these trips looked for a year, the program picked back up and grew and grew, eventually spanning both Fall and Spring Break with 3 trips happening this spring.

The ASB Team is made up of wonderful students and staff. There is one advisor for the program, Janique Sanders, then two ASB student Coordinators, Breyonna Brannon and Jessica Whitaker.

Each trip has two students who serve as Site Leaders. Site Leaders are the heart and soul of these trips as they plan and organize the trips from beginning to end. They connect with our community partners, plan the travel, and recruit the participants. Each trip has one staff member, or Learning Partner, to chaperone. Learning Partners are active participants in the week of service, but also ensure safety for the extent of the trip.

MORE >>>