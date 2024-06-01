Jen Brown Lights Up Queens University Court With Transfer Jermany Mapp

The Queens University of Charlotte Women’s Basketball head coach Jen Brown is excited to announce the signing of senior transfer Jermany Mapp. The Chester, S.C. native joins the Royals following a season at the University of Massachusetts.

“Jermany brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our program,” said Head coach Jen Brown. “She has the energy and a personality that will light up any room. Her athleticism on both ends of the floor will allow us to be uptempo on offense and defense. She is hungry and an elite competitor. Royals nation is in for a treat!”

The 6-0 guard averaged 7.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game in her nine appearances with the Minutewomen. Prior to her time at UMass, she spent three seasons at Hampton University where she played in 58 and started in 37 contests. Mapp set her career high against USC Upstate where she recorded 22 points, 7-10 from the floor, 4-4 from the line and 4-7 from beyond the arc in 20 minutes.

“I’m very excited to be a Royal and play for Coach Brown,” said Mapp. “I’m ready to learn and grow as a person and player and I’m ready to give whatever she needs me to give to help us win. I’m excited to be close to home for the first time in my career so my family will be able to come to all the home games.”

