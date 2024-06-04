Charlotte’s Kennedi Briggs And Jean Rivera Selected As FE Ambassadors

Kennedi Briggs and Jean Rivera, two standout seniors from UNC Charlotte, found themselves at the pinnacle of achievement during their final year of college. Handpicked from a pool of national talent by the esteemed National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (NCEES), they were bestowed with the distinguished title of FE Ambassadors for the academic year 2023-2024. Their appointment heralded a new era in promoting the importance of the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) Exam and licensure within the engineering fraternity.

Briggs, a mechanical engineering graduate of 2024, expressed her profound gratitude for the opportunity bestowed upon her. “It is a huge privilege to be entrusted by the licensing board to help my peers in their professional development,” she remarked. With an eye towards the future, Briggs envisioned a landscape of endless possibilities in shaping the program for forthcoming ambassadors.

Her journey through academia was marked by a myriad of engagements, reflecting her commitment to holistic development. In addition to her role as an FE Ambassador, she devoted her time to tutoring K-12 students in math and science, serving on various advisory boards, and actively participating in mentorship programs. Notably, her enthusiasm for the energy sector was palpable, with plans to delve into the realm of high-efficiency turbine design and implementation.

Briggs’ senior project, centered around constructing a wind turbine for the Department of Energy’s Collegiate Wind Competition, underscored her technical acumen and innovative prowess.

Meanwhile, Rivera, a civil engineering graduate with an already attained FE Exam success, echoed Briggs’ sentiments. His reflection on the role of an FE Ambassador highlighted the necessity of dispelling misinformation surrounding licensure exams and extending support to fellow students. “Being selected as one of the first FE Ambassadors by NCEES has been an exciting opportunity to promote the benefits of pursuing licensure,” Rivera affirmed.

In addition to promoting the pursuit of licensure and answering current students’ questions about the FE exam, Rivera led the way for future Niner Engineers by fielding questions from prospective students as a lead ambassador for the William States Lee College of Engineering and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. He also was an undergraduate teaching assistant, participated in several student organizations, including SHPE and NSBE, and interned with CESO and Summit Engineering, Laboratory and Testing Inc.

Beyond his advocacy endeavors, Rivera assumed leadership roles within the academic community, guiding prospective students and championing their integration into the engineering fold. His dedication, evident through his involvement in various student organizations and internships, showcased a steadfast commitment to both personal and professional growth.

