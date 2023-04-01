Johnson C. Smith University Conducts Black Mental Health Symposium

A systemic history of racism, lack of attention to cultural and generational trauma and the stigma associated with seeking out mental health care have kept many Black men trapped in a cycle of mental anguish.

The School of Social Work at Johnson C. Smith University decided to highlight these disparities and discuss methods to eliminating the stigma around mental health care for Black men during its Black Mental Health Symposium on Thursday, March 23.

The Symposium drew Social Work students and practicing social workers and life coaches to JCSU for a discussion led by Black men who are immersed in the world of mental health on a daily basis.

