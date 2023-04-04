Charlotte’s Research Expenditures Flourish Under Chancellor Sharon Gaber

UNC Charlotte’s upward trajectory toward top-tier research university status is supported by a recent national report of research expenditures for U.S. colleges and universities.

In the latest National Science Foundation Higher Education Research and Development Survey, Charlotte moved into the top third of all U.S. colleges and universities for fiscal research expenditures.

“During the past decade, UNC Charlotte was among the fastest-growing universities in the nation, and with increased investment from federal and state sources, our research has flourished exponentially,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber.

According to the report, Charlotte’s research expenditures have risen 87% since 2012. The University’s number of doctoral graduates has grown 62%, too, according to the NSF Earned Doctorate rankings.

