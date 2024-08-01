Kick Off Your Successful Semester At Central Piedmont

Here’s some essential info to help you kick off the semester successfully at Central Piedmont Community College:

Plan Your Way to Campus

Bus/Rail: Use the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS). Download the CATS-Pass app or visit their website .

(CATS). Download the CATS-Pass app or . Driving: Check campus parking maps . Park only in Central Piedmont decks/lots (local businesses tow strictly). Get your parking decal at the Cashiering and Business office (tuition must be paid). Arrive early during the first week to find parking and navigate the campus.



Learn Your Schedule & Campus Locations

Brightspace for Online Classes

Access online classes through Brightspace from the first day.

from the first day. New to Brightspace? Get help or take an orientation class.

Can’t Find Your Class?

Look for pop-up Information Tables, available at all campuses: Aug. 12-13: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Aug. 14: 5 – 6 p.m.



Get Textbooks and Course Materials

Visit Central Piedmont campus stores or shop online (free shipping on orders over $50).

or shop (free shipping on orders over $50). Use Smart Lockers at Harper, Harris, and Merancas Campuses for online purchases.

at Harper, Harris, and Merancas Campuses for online purchases. Watch for emails from Follett, RedShelf, and BryteWave for digital materials included in the Follett ACCESS program.

Hungry On Campus?

Vending and microwaves on all campuses.

Central, Cato, and Levine Campuses have coffee and sandwich locations (Mon. – Fri., 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.).

Stay Informed

Check your Central Piedmont student email regularly.

regularly. Follow us on social media and read the Central Piedmont Today blog for updates (like Welcome Fests with music, treats, and giveaways!).

We’re Here to Help

Welcome Centers with navigators for general help at all campuses.

with navigators for general help at all campuses. For assistance, call 704-330-2722 or email navigate@cpcc.edu (en Español: ayuda@cpcc.edu).

