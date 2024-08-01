Kick Off Your Successful Semester At Central Piedmont

Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Here’s some essential info to help you kick off the semester successfully at Central Piedmont Community College: 

Plan Your Way to Campus

  • Bus/Rail: Use the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS). Download the CATS-Pass app or visit their website
  • Driving:
    • Check campus parking maps
    • Park only in Central Piedmont decks/lots (local businesses tow strictly). 
    • Get your parking decal at the Cashiering and Business office (tuition must be paid). 
    • Arrive early during the first week to find parking and navigate the campus. 

Learn Your Schedule & Campus Locations 

Brightspace for Online Classes 

 Can’t Find Your Class? 

  • Look for pop-up Information Tables, available at all campuses:
    • Aug. 12-13: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Aug. 14: 5 – 6 p.m. 

 Get Textbooks and Course Materials 

  • Visit Central Piedmont campus stores or shop online (free shipping on orders over $50). 
  • Use Smart Lockers at Harper, Harris, and Merancas Campuses for online purchases. 
  • Watch for emails from Follett, RedShelf, and BryteWave for digital materials included in the Follett ACCESS program. 

 Hungry On Campus? 

  • Vending and microwaves on all campuses. 
  • Central, Cato, and Levine Campuses have coffee and sandwich locations (Mon. – Fri., 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.). 

 Stay Informed 

 We’re Here to Help 

