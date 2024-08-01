Kick Off Your Successful Semester At Central Piedmont
Here’s some essential info to help you kick off the semester successfully at Central Piedmont Community College:
Plan Your Way to Campus
- Bus/Rail: Use the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS). Download the CATS-Pass app or visit their website.
- Driving:
- Check campus parking maps.
- Park only in Central Piedmont decks/lots (local businesses tow strictly).
- Get your parking decal at the Cashiering and Business office (tuition must be paid).
- Arrive early during the first week to find parking and navigate the campus.
Learn Your Schedule & Campus Locations
- Log into MyCollege to see your current class schedule.
- Check campus and building maps. Buildings might be listed as codes.
Brightspace for Online Classes
- Access online classes through Brightspace from the first day.
- New to Brightspace? Get help or take an orientation class.
Can’t Find Your Class?
- Look for pop-up Information Tables, available at all campuses:
- Aug. 12-13: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Aug. 14: 5 – 6 p.m.
Get Textbooks and Course Materials
- Visit Central Piedmont campus stores or shop online (free shipping on orders over $50).
- Use Smart Lockers at Harper, Harris, and Merancas Campuses for online purchases.
- Watch for emails from Follett, RedShelf, and BryteWave for digital materials included in the Follett ACCESS program.
Hungry On Campus?
- Vending and microwaves on all campuses.
- Central, Cato, and Levine Campuses have coffee and sandwich locations (Mon. – Fri., 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.).
Stay Informed
- Check your Central Piedmont student email regularly.
- Follow us on social media and read the Central Piedmont Today blog for updates (like Welcome Fests with music, treats, and giveaways!).
We’re Here to Help
- Welcome Centers with navigators for general help at all campuses.
- For assistance, call 704-330-2722 or email navigate@cpcc.edu (en Español: ayuda@cpcc.edu).