Local Tennis Talent Enters Queens University Charlotte Seeking Superpower

By JENNIFER DANIEL, PH.D.

Thousands of high school seniors graduated around the Charlotte area in the spring of 2024. One of them is Luke Coppage ’28. While many of his friends are dispersing across the country to attend college, Charlotte native Coppage will start at Queens University of Charlotte in the fall to pursue a degree in business with a minor in data analytics and compete on the men’s tennis team.

“My interest in data analytics sparked when a teacher at my school talked about all the different ways data analytics is used in the world and how having knowledge of it is like a superpower.” Coppage’s high school internship introduced him to data analytics and cyber security igniting a new interest. “When I cleaned data and discovered a pattern, or used Python to do predictive modeling, I enjoyed that ‘aha moment.’ Additionally, almost all industries are using data analytics, so I believe it is key to have a good understanding of it.”

Choosing business and data analytics at Queens was an easy choice for Coppage because “with tennis and tournaments, I’ve played all across the country. I’ve seen a lot of cities and schools and nothing topped Charlotte.”

Nothing topped Queens either. “With a smaller school, you are able to connect with the professors. They are more than just professors – they can be mentors.” Coppage understands that the student-professor relationship is vital to success. “Because there’s not enough YouTube videos for learning. You’ve got to talk to the teacher that knows you.”

Coppage hopes to continue his entrepreneurial experiences such as his internship in high school. In elementary school, he built fidget toys for his friends and classmates. Later he began to experiment with a variety of designs. On a trip with his mom to a 3D printer showcase, she encouraged him to think of how the advancements in the new printing technology could be used to create dental models used for creating retainers, night guards, and other dental appliances. Eventually, this endeavor by Coppage and his friends took off into generating these models for dental and orthodontic practices across the Charlotte area. His curiosity and creativity foster this entrepreneurial spirit that he believes Queens will help continue to develop.

He plans to discover new ways to harness this creative drive in his major. With an interest in a variety of subjects including science, Coppage anticipates that a business degree unlocks even more possibilities. He is excited to combine his major studies and his creativity through meaningful internship opportunities.

Coppage’s curiosity and drive for learning make him an ideal student for Queens. He hopes to find classmates and peers who are like him. “When I think about my classmates, I hope they are understanding and accountable.”

Learning is a team activity like tennis, and for Coppage the combination of understanding your peers’ situation and committing to the learning leads to the best results. Coppage noticed Queens’ move to Division 1 with interest and was inspired by the motivation to grow alongside it. “Every single year the school seems to be improving. I’m focused on improving and developing as well.” Coppage credits the university’s growth as an incentive to attend. “It’s going to be cool to be a part.”

One significant reason he chose Queens is because he sees so many pathways for his own learning both as a student and an athlete. Coppage expects that at Queens he will find himself in a community that values openness and hard work.

Coppage chose Queens to be his connection for discovery, not just about himself, but also about his peers and the world. Coppage’s college career is just beginning, and Queens is poised to introduce him to the next version of himself and his community.

