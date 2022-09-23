Lead In The Campus Water At UNC-Chapel Hill

In September 2022, the University performed lead testing in Wilson Library. Following tests that found detectable levels of lead, one additional drinking fountain and 14 sinks were removed from service in Wilson Library. The lead in the water is likely due to the components in the fountains and sinks. Other drinking fountains in the building were tested by EHS, showed no detectable levels of lead and remain in operation.

Environment, Health and Safety is prioritizing testing fixtures that have similar components to those that have tested positive for lead or are of a similar age. When a fixture is tested, it is removed from service until the results of the test come back. If there is any level of lead detected, the fixture is removed from service completely and the process to replace that water source begins.

