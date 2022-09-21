JCSU President And Miss JCSU Join Panel To Discuss The Importance Of HBCUs

Hundreds of guests gathered at Knight Theater today to discuss diversity in golf as a part of the Charlie Sifford Centennial celebration and to kick off the week-long Presidents Cup tournament.

As a part of the diversity, equity and inclusion discussion, Johnson C Smith University President Clarence D. Armbrister and Miss JCSU Essence Winston joined Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones to discuss the importance of including HBCUs in partnerships and employment pipelines to further diversity, not just in the golfing industry, but all facets of business.

“One thing I hope you do after this conversation is bring HBCUs to the consciousness of your thinking in everything you do,” said Armbrister. “We hope businesses like yours will think of HBCUs for your employment needs.”

