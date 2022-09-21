NY Times Bestselling Author To Speak At Gaston College

Beth Macy, author of the NY Times bestseller “Dopesick,” the inspiration for the Peabody Award-winning Hulu series that received 14 Emmy nominations, will appear at a free community event to speak about her new book, “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis.” The event takes place on September 22 in the Myers Center Auditorium at Gaston College.

“We are honored to host this event on our campus. Because the pain caused by opioids is so widespread, we want to do our best to educate and inspire our students and the residents of Gaston and Lincoln counties to do all they can to end the stigma associated with this terrible epidemic”, said Luke Upchurch, Executive Director of the Gaston College Foundation.

