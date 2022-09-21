Queens University Men’s Golf Earns Its First NCAA DI Top 10

The Queens University of Charlotte Royals men’s golf team secured their first NCAA DI top 10 finish this afternoon tying for ninth in the River Run Collegiate hosted by Davidson College. The Royals carded a plus-23 887 (299-294-294) to tie with Gardner Webb after three rounds of play. The hosting Wildcats took the title after shooting a three-over 867 (299-291-277) while East Carolina finished second with an 870 (296-283-291).

“Today was an ok day,” Head Men’s Golf Coach Andrew Serketich commented. “We still have a lot of room for improvement but this week was a step in the right direction.

