UNC Charlotte’s NABA Named Chapter Of The Year

UNC Charlotte’s National Association of Black Accountants chapter was named the 2022 Southeast Chapter of the Year. More than 130 chapters are based in the Southeast region.

Accounting student Clarence Newman, president of UNC Charlotte’s NABA chapter, said the recognition follows years of work to help members build their careers in business and connect with recruiters.

“One of the biggest achievements for our chapter was getting 100% of our graduating seniors jobs at top companies, such as Deloitte, Dell and Bank of America,” he said.

