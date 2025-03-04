Learn How To Negotiate Your Salary At Central Piedmont
Did you know most employers expect candidates to negotiate? Whether you’re preparing for your first job or looking to level up your career, knowing how to negotiate your salary is a game-changer.
What You’ll Learn:
Understand your value in the job market
Develop strategies to negotiate salaries & benefits effectively
Overcome fears and confidently ask for the pay you deserve
Event Details:
Location: Virtual- Register to Attend
Date: Tuesday, March 4
Time: 2–3 p.m.
Led by: Conway Restaurant Group
Don’t leave money on the table—learn how to advocate for yourself and your future.