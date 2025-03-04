Learn How To Negotiate Your Salary At Central Piedmont

Did you know most employers expect candidates to negotiate? Whether you’re preparing for your first job or looking to level up your career, knowing how to negotiate your salary is a game-changer.

What You’ll Learn:

Understand your value in the job market

Develop strategies to negotiate salaries & benefits effectively

Overcome fears and confidently ask for the pay you deserve

Event Details:

Location: Virtual- Register to Attend

Date: Tuesday, March 4

Time: 2–3 p.m.

Led by: Conway Restaurant Group

Don’t leave money on the table—learn how to advocate for yourself and your future.

