Charlotte Women’s Soccer Coach Brandi Fontaine Removed From Her Position

In a surprising and unexpected development, Charlotte Director of Athletics Mike Hill announced that Charlotte Women’s Soccer Head Coach Brandi Fontaine has been relieved of her duties, effective immediately.

No elaboration or explanation has been posted.



Fontaine led Charlotte for the past three seasons and posted a 17-26-15 (.422). She guided the Niners into the American Athletic Conference, where the Green and White had a 7-5-7 (.553) record in two seasons of play.



Current assistant coach Sinead Byrne will serve as interim head coach until a permanent replacement is named.

