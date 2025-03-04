Charlotte Professors James Amburgey And Olya Keen Honored By National Academy of Inventors

James Amburgey and Olya Keen, each an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, have been honored by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) for innovation, naming them “Senior Members.” The announcement, made on February 20, 2025, honors distinguished academic inventors whose achievements in patents, licensing and commercialization have led to and have the potential to create meaningful differences in our world.

Dr. James Amburgey – Ensuring Clean and Safe Water

An Associate Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Dr. Amburgey specializes in water quality and treatment. With four issued patents, his water filtration and pathogen removal technologies have been commercialized across North America, ensuring safer drinking water for millions. His leadership at Water Treatment Research, Inc. underscores his commitment to applying academic research to solve real-world problems.

Dr. Olya Keen – Advancing Water Sustainability

An Associate Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Dr. Keen is known for her work in advanced water treatment processes. Her research focuses on contaminant removal and water reuse, directly impacting public health and environmental sustainability. Through her mentorship and commercialization efforts, she has helped translate her research into practical applications that benefit communities and industries.

Along with five other Charlotte faculty who were honored, Amburgey and Keen were among 162 innovators worldwide who are recognized on a national scale for making an impact through their work.

Laura Peter, Executive Director of the Division of Research’s Office of Research Commercialization and Partnerships, congratulates all seven Charlotte faculty, stating that their commitment and research, “embody UNC Charlotte’s leadership in research and innovation. This recognition not only celebrates their individual contributions but also underscores our university’s commitment to advancing innovations to drive meaningful societal and economic impact.”

This year’s NAI Senior Member class is the largest for the organization, representing 64 institutions and collectively holding over 1,200 U.S. patents.

“To see this program grow year over year is a testament to the dedication our Member Institutions have to fostering innovation on their campuses and supporting their inventive staff and faculty,” said Paul R. Sanberg, President of NAI. “This year’s class comes from a multitude of impressive fields and research backgrounds from across the world. We applaud their pursuit of commercialization to ensure their groundbreaking technologies can make a difference by tackling the world’s most pressing issues, improving quality of life across society, and advancing the economy.”

The 2025 class of Senior Members will be honored at the NAI’s 14th Annual Conference from June 23-26, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia.

