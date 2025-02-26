Charlotte Researchers Establish Center For Humane AI Studies
An interdisciplinary team of researchers at UNC Charlotte is harnessing its collective knowledge and deep experience in computer science, data science, political science, philosophy, computational and health sciences — and more — to establish the Center for Humane AI Studies.
Their aim? Weigh the potential and real effects of artificial intelligence on human life, and make research-based recommendations for creating a just and human-centric integration of artificial intelligence into daily life.