Charlotte Honors National Pan-Hellenic Council Fraternity And Sorority Organizations

By BERNIE PETIT and LYNDSAY RICHTER

Photos by AMY HART and KAT LAWRENCE

Historically Black fraternities and sororities have been a driving force on UNC Charlotte’s campus for more than 50 years.

Their enduring legacy of service and unity echoes from the Star Quad, located at the center of campus between the James H. Barnhardt Student Activity Center and J. Murrey Atkins Library, and reverberates throughout the greater Charlotte community and beyond.

To honor the lasting impact of these National Pan-Hellenic Council fraternity and sorority organizations, UNC Charlotte recently installed commemorative markers around the Star Quad’s perimeter.

“NPHC organizations are more than just a part of campus life – they are testament to the strength, perseverance and brilliance of the African American community,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Kevin W. Bailey at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in November.

“They provide a sanctuary and community for Black students to find others who share their experiences and understand their struggles. More than that, these organizations offer a space for leadership development, personal growth, academic achievement and mentorship, which leads to student success.”

Founded in 1930, the NPHC consists of nine historically Black sororities and fraternities, collectively known as the “Divine Nine.” UNC Charlotte’s first Greek-letter organization was an NPHC organization, Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc., chartered in 1970.

In the Star Quad plaza, nine bronze markers recognize each member organization by name, crest, founding date and motto, and include the chapter’s charter dates and letters. An additional marker provides historical context for the overall installation.

MORE >>>