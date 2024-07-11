LinkedIn And Resume Workshop At Charlotte July 31

Wed, Jul 31, 2024 | 12pm to 1pm

Atkins Library, 150A

410 Library Lane, Charlotte, NC 28223

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sds-resume-and-linkedin-workshop-personal-branding-fundamentals-tickets-934660573937?aff=oddtdtcreator

In today’s competitive job market, personal branding is not just a buzzword but a crucial tool for career success. This presentation aims to equip students with the fundamental principles of personal branding. We will explore how to identify and articulate your unique strengths, establish a compelling online presence, and effectively communicate your value to future employers. By understanding these essentials, you will be empowered to build a distinct personal brand that stands out in a crowded marketplace and accelerates your professional growth.

Presenter: Suzanne Voigt, Ph.D., Program Manager Career Readiness Design, UNC Charlotte University Career Center

Bio: Dr. Suzanne Voigt serves as the Program Manager for Career Readiness Design and Faculty/Staff Engagement at UNC Charlotte’s Career Center. She oversees all faculty/staff career-development-related training including the Competency Institute as well as the Career Consultant Training Program. Through these trainings, she supports faculty/staff in the integration of competencies into their courses and activities as well as trains faculty/staff on how to have meaningful career-related conversations with their students. During her work in career services, Suzanne earned her Doctorate of Philosophy in Counseling and Student Personnel Services from the University of Georgia. Before this, she also completed her Masters in School Counseling from Liberty University and her Bachelor of Arts in French from Queens University of Charlotte. She currently is earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography from UNC Charlotte’s College of Arts + Architecture. Connect with Suzanne on LinkedIn!

