Updated Waste Management Service At Charlotte

If you are on campus this summer, you might notice new dumpsters and trucks. On Monday, July 1, the University’s waste-hauling contracts that split services between two companies took effect.

Crown Waste and Recycling Systems LLC, a female-owned, Charlotte-based company servicing Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, is emptying campus trash dumpsters. Republic Services is continuing to service dumpsters for cardboard, recycling and large projects and events. Republic has provided waste hauling services to UNC Charlotte for decades.



Contracts call for new or refurbished dumpsters to improve campus aesthetics. Crown Waste and Recycling delivered black dumpsters to campus to begin its work. Republic Services plans to replace its dumpsters and roll-off containers with freshly painted equipment in the next few months.



The new contracts aim to improve the performance of campus waste management through improved data collection. To be certain you are sending the right materials to the proper dumpsters, consult the campus Waste Wizard tool. Simply type in an item, and the wizard will tell you how to properly dispose of it on campus.



Visit recycle.charlotte.edu for more information about waste management at UNC Charlotte.

