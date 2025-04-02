Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison To Deliver Keynote At Queens University Commencement

Queens University of Charlotte is pleased to announce that Lowe’s Chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison will deliver the keynote address at the university’s 166th commencement ceremony. The ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 3 at 10 a.m. in Curry Arena, located in the Levine Center for Wellness and Recreation on the Queens University campus.

A recipient of the National Retail Federation’s Visionary Award and the 2024 McGowan Fund Ethical Leader of the Year Award, Ellison will share his invaluable insights and experiences with the graduating class of 2025. Under his leadership at Lowe’s, a FORTUNE® 50 company and certified Great Place To Work™, Ellison has driven the retailer’s transformation and growth while demonstrating an unwavering focus on its customers, associates, and the communities it serves.

“We are deeply honored to have Mr. Ellison as our keynote speaker,” said Queens University President Dan Lugo. “He embodies the impactful leadership we strive to instill in our students, demonstrating a profound influence and a deep dedication to uplifting our communities.”

Ellison has the unique distinction of being the only African American to serve as chairman and CEO of two FORTUNE® 500 companies and has more than 35 years of retail leadership and operational experience. Prior to joining Lowe’s, he served as chairman and CEO of J.C. Penney Co. and held senior-level operations roles with The Home Depot for 12 years. He also serves on the board of directors for FedEx Corporation.

“Lowe’s is proud of our partnership with Queens University to support talented, hard-working students, and it’s a pleasure to be part of their celebration as they stand on the cusp of launching their next chapters and building our shared future,” Ellison said.

Lowe’s has been a key partner in Queens University’s Charlotte Talent Initiative (CTI), a program designed to expand Charlotte’s talent pipeline and provide opportunities to local students from different backgrounds.

“As CTI’s first corporate sponsor, Lowe’s played an important role in providing critical mentorship opportunities, internships, and career guidance to our students,” said Lugo. “Together, we’re empowering Charlotte’s brightest students and connecting graduates with leading businesses to ensure they remain in the region to contribute to our city’s thriving future.”

