JCSU Battle Bulls Perseveres At The 2025 HBCU Battle Of The Brains

By JERRICA TURNER & GABRIELLE ISAAC ALLISON

Johnson C. Smith University sent five students—Holiness Mhlanga, Dejha Canty, Shaun Moore, Amauri Hampton and David Santos—along with staff advisor Jerrica Turner, to Austin in mid-March to compete in the 2025 HBCU Battle of the Brains.

Moore, a senior majoring in Computer Science and Information Systems, described the Hackathon—a 24-hour, cross-disciplinary competition—as his favorite part of the week-long event. The JCSU team performed exceptionally well, securing a spot among the top seven finalists of 25 participating schools.

As part of the competition, teams were tasked with developing an innovative solution to help a major institution or organization achieve its goals. The JCSU team chose Amazon, focusing on the company’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions by 2030.

“I learned that despite it being our first time at HBCU Battle of the Brains, we were still able to show up for Johnson C. Smith University,” said Moore.“Through 24 hours with minimal sleep, we were still able to persevere to come up with an innovative solution and business proposal for the problem. I also learned that there are a lot of people who want to see you succeed, and everyone was encouraging, whether it was industry professionals, coaches or even students from other HBCUs. There was a great sense of community, and I enjoyed my time from start to finish.”

Beyond the competition, the team had the opportunity to connect with fellow HBCU students socially and enjoy the HBCU Homecoming at the Ballpark event.

The JCSU Battle Bulls also participated in a range of activities, including a tour of Dell Technologies, networking with Dell employees, a community service initiative, brunch with recruiters, and interactive sessions on financial literacy.

Mhlanga was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from eBay, which she applied for before the competition by submitting an essay about a project or solution she had developed to benefit her community.

Selected as one of eight finalists from more than 200 applicants, Mhlanga attended an exclusive dinner during the week, where she met with fellow finalists and eBay representatives.

“By the end of the evening, I found myself surrounded by five eBay officials who expressed a personal and professional commitment to my journey,” she said. “Not only did I receive the scholarship that evening, but I also gained five mentors who are now rooting for my success. For me, this was the ultimate win.”

Mhlanga plans to use the scholarship funds to develop affordable utility solutions in her home country of Zimbabwe while also covering living expenses as she pursues her degree in the U.S., alleviating financial burdens.

For more information about the Battle Bulls, contact Turner at [email protected].

